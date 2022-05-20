Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was the breakout star of last year’s WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn stole the show with her camp villainy and toe-tapping theme, meaning that fans celebrated when Marvel Studios announced the character would get her own spinoff show. This will be Agatha: House of Harkness, due to begin shooting this October.

Details on the show have so far been thin on the ground, though it seems safe to surmise that Agatha will be breaking free of Wanda’s spell intended to trap her as ‘Agnes’. Now, courtesy of the crack detectives over at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers we have a little more info.

The Writers Guild of America directory lists WandaVision writers Peter Cameron, Laura Donney, and Cameron Squires as working on the show. The listing also reveals that House of Harkness is scheduled for the 2023/34 TV season and its genre is listed as “comedy”.

This makes sense for Hahn’s version of the character, though we hope her darker side is going to be taken seriously. It’ll be especially interesting to see how Agatha reacts to Wanda’s actions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with some fans theorizing that we may see the pair reunite.

After all, Agatha’s closing words to Wanda in WandaVision were, “You’ve no idea what you have unleashed. You’re gonna need me.” and of all the characters in the MCU, Agatha will probably be more understanding about the whole murderous rampage thing. Then again, Wanda’s fate in Multiverse of Madness did seem pretty final…

More on Agatha: House of Harkness as we hear it.