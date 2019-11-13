New Marvel’s What If…? Promos Tease Some Wild And Fun Stories

As I’ve mentioned before, I can’t afford Disney Plus right now. A bar downtown is showing off The Mandalorian for free tonight though, so I might just check that out. But you know what else is free? Clips on Twitter, baby!

Disney Plus has an Expanding the Universe featurette within the service and it shows off some clips from the upcoming Marvel’s What If…? series, which, up until now, has maintained a good amount of secrecy. Today, however, some new footage is out for all to see and a few intrepid Twitterers have posted clips showing off sections of a small handful of the stories.

Up first, we’ve got a look at Captain Carter:

Here's the first footage from the animated WHAT IF…? series showing Captain Carter in action! (via @LordBalvin) pic.twitter.com/Qqm8f9MYkB — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 12, 2019

…and her pairing with a non-juiced-up Steve Rogers as a WWII-era Iron Man:

A new snippet of footage from the animated WHAT IF…? series features a pre-serum Steve Rogers in an Iron Man suit along with Captain Carter! (via @LordBalvin) pic.twitter.com/q71OWXLCgu — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 12, 2019

We’ve also got T’Challa as Star-Lord, for some reason:

T'Challa as Star-Lord in Marvel's What If series.. pic.twitter.com/KxL7FlEju3 — Avengers Daily! (@AvengersSource) November 12, 2019

The one I’m most excited for though is the first glimpse of the Marvel Zombies:

The Winter Soldier takes on Zombie Captain America in this new snippet of footage from @MarvelStudios' WHAT IF…? animated series! (via @LordBalvin) pic.twitter.com/tB5n4me33I — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 12, 2019

And an anthology series needs a narrator, right? A Cryptkeeper? Well, Marvel’s What If…? has Uatu the Watcher, voiced by Jeffery Wright:

The Watcher is revealed in this new snippet of footage from @MarvelStudios' WHAT IF…? animated series! (via @LordBalvin) pic.twitter.com/11OXTu1Nx6 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 12, 2019

I think this idea is one of the better ones that those kids over at Disney have had concerning the Marvel properties in a while. The show is a cosplayer’s dream come true as well. Can you imagine the insane stuff we’re gonna see at Comic-Con the year What If…? releases? The crossover potential is crazy. I’m not much of a cartoons guy, but hey, maybe I’ll check this out…if someone gets me a Disney Plus subscription. Given that this is going to be a 23-episode series, I’m also now real curious as to the other kind of weirdo stories we’re getting out of it.

Tell us, though, what kinds of stories are you hoping for in Marvel’s What If…? Let us know in the usual place down below.