Mass Effect Animated Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

Netflix have made it perfectly clear that mining video game properties for new content is going to be an integral part of the company’s film and television strategy over the coming years, with a slew of feature length and episodic projects in various stages of development, and a new rumor claims that Mass Effect could be next in line.

While the classic console franchise may have failed to stick the landing when it came to the third game’s ending, and the less said about Andromeda the better, Mass Effect remains a popular property in the eyes of the gaming community, and the concept does present plenty of scope and opportunity for the animated series that’s purported to be in the works.

As per the rumor, it’ll be an original narrative that unfolds concurrently with Commander Shepard’s story in the original trilogy, with the scope to introduce familiar faces as supporting characters as an Alliance operative investigates galactic terrorism. The most intriguing aspect of the story is that it alleges Netflix’s Mass Effect will be an interactive experience where you can choose the gender and class of the protagonist, which is certainly ambitious if nothing else.

Of course, we should point out that this is nowhere close to being confirmed as of yet, and other tales have even gone so far as to claim that Henry Cavill was cast as Shepard in a Mass Effect movie, but that’s entirely speculative as well. One thing we do know is that Netflix titles based on Tomb Raider, Sonic the Hedgehog, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Division, Resident Evil, Splinter Cell, Final Fantasy and more are all happening, so it fits the platform’s remit at least.