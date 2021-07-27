Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2 Will Feature Brutal He-Man/SkeleGod Battles

Masters of the Universe: Revelation was probably the most talked-about TV show online over the weekend, as Netflix users checked out the first batch of episodes of the He-Man reboot. While it was critically acclaimed, currently sitting at a near-perfect 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the bold storytelling choices the animated series – which is technically a continuation of the original 1980s cartoon – took ruffled a lot of fans up the wrong way.

Suffice it to say that some didn’t appreciate the fact that He-Man himself was sidelined. Well, showrunner Kevin Smith has now promised that Prince Adam of Eternia will be back in Part 2 and he’ll battle his newly empowered foe Skeletor – or SkeleGod, as we apparently should now call him – at least twice.

In response to a tweet enquiring when Part 2 will arrive, Smith shared that the next five episodes are “picture-locked” and “nearly wrapped”, so it shouldn’t be too long before they’re here. What’s more, when they do arrive, we can expect more “brutal” action.

“Thank you! @bearmccreary just recorded the live orchestra score for episode 10 and we finished the sound mix on Ep 8,” Smith shared. “So @MastersOfficial Revelation Part 2 is officially picture-locked, nearly wrapped, and ready to go! (And SPOILERS!!! Both He-Man vs SkeleGod fights are brutal.)”

Smith’s tweet might actually be a pretty huge spoiler, considering where Part 1 left off. Major spoilers incoming.. So Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and co. managed to rescue Prince Adam (Chris Wood) from Preternia – AKA Heaven – and he was able to reclaim his power so that he could restore magic to the world. However, at that moment, Skeletor (Mark Hamill) managed to resurrect himself too and stabbed Adam, taking the power of Grayskull for his own. It looked a lot like Adam was dead for good this time, but apparently that’s not the case. Which will likely please fans.

But with “SkeleGod” still at large, a depowered Adam and friends might not be able to stop him. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is hitting Netflix sometime later this year. In the meantime, you can stream Part 1 now.