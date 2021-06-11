Home / tv

Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Loving Mark Hamill’s Skeletor

By 57 mins ago
Masters of the Universe: Revelations

Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for one of their most-anticipated incoming projects this week – animated reboot Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will relaunch the beloved He-Man universe for a new generation. Kevin Smith is at the helm and he’s managed to gather together a killer voice cast to bring these classic characters to life, including Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy and Chris Wood as Prince Adam of Eternia.

But the one who’s grabbing the most attention online since this trailer’s arrival is Mark Hamill, who’s bringing He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor back to our screens. Hamill already has a bunch of iconic characters in his pocket, but he’s now adding another one in the ruler of Snake Mountain.

We only got a brief clip of his performance as Skeletor in this first look, but he sounds just as perfect in the part as you’d expect. In fact, for a lot of fans, all they needed to know was that Hamill was on board as Skeletor and they were sold.

*Barry Allen voice* Stop right there, I’m in.

What’s not to love?

Beyond perfect casting.

“I never knew how badly I needed this.”

Return To Eternia With First Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Photos
1 of 11
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

He-Man gets it.

I think this fan approves of Hamill’s casting.

We can’t wait to see his Skeletor in action!

This series is being pitched as a continuation of the classic 1980s cartoon, occurring in the same continuity, although it will also take a more mature, fleshed-out approach to the characters and the world. Smith has revealed that he was inspired by Star Wars and Marvel in how he reimagined the franchise for today as well. Those are pretty mighty influences and we’ll find out whether Masters of the Universe: Revelation lives up to the hype when it releases its first batch of episodes July 23rd on Netflix.

Tags:
Comment
All Posts
Loading more posts...