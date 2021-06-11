Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Loving Mark Hamill’s Skeletor

Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for one of their most-anticipated incoming projects this week – animated reboot Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will relaunch the beloved He-Man universe for a new generation. Kevin Smith is at the helm and he’s managed to gather together a killer voice cast to bring these classic characters to life, including Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy and Chris Wood as Prince Adam of Eternia.

But the one who’s grabbing the most attention online since this trailer’s arrival is Mark Hamill, who’s bringing He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor back to our screens. Hamill already has a bunch of iconic characters in his pocket, but he’s now adding another one in the ruler of Snake Mountain.

We only got a brief clip of his performance as Skeletor in this first look, but he sounds just as perfect in the part as you’d expect. In fact, for a lot of fans, all they needed to know was that Hamill was on board as Skeletor and they were sold.

The first trailer for the He-Man reboot is SO good!

And the cast is STACKED!! Holy cow. I didn't think you could re-do Skeletor. But after hearing 1 line uttered by Mark Hamill, I knew I was sold on what was always going to be one of the show's biggest hurdles pic.twitter.com/PGEMu0iBGS — 2 Left Thumbs (@2_left_thumbs) June 10, 2021

Yes! I need this in my life! Brilliant cast. Mark Hamill as Skeletor. I'm sold 😃 https://t.co/e5IWiKk5qc pic.twitter.com/7Lmc3KPG5b — Rich (@The_ChillPlace) June 10, 2021

*Barry Allen voice* Stop right there, I’m in.

Mark Hamill as Skeletor you say? I AM IN! pic.twitter.com/nqsN3IbGkN — Anyer 💜 (@Anyerfillag) June 10, 2021

What’s not to love?

And just like that my childhood is back with a smile. What a fun teaser trailer. And @HamillHimself as Skeletor. What’s not to love?!?! pic.twitter.com/YSRiPAfVCu — – Aaron – (@AboveAverageA) June 10, 2021

Beyond perfect casting.

@ThatKevinSmith Totally #geekingout with the new trailer. I could not stop grinning watching it and getting those childhood feelings back. AND @HamillHimself as Skeletor is beyond perfect pic.twitter.com/OR5vzmoBgp — Ryan K (@OZmoviecritic77) June 10, 2021

“I never knew how badly I needed this.”

Mark Hamill is voicing Skeletor in the new He-Man show and I never knew how badly I needed this. — Todd Naevestad (@frozenscarecrow) June 10, 2021

He-Man gets it.

Mark Hamill voicing Skeletor in the new He Man series pic.twitter.com/5QR0fcy7oi — ♔sludge prince♔ (@wergami) June 10, 2021

I think this fan approves of Hamill’s casting.

DUDE. MARK HAMILL AS FREAKING SKELETOR IS ONE OF THE BEST CASTING DECISIONS Since ALEC GUINNESS AS OBI-WAN OR RDJ AS TONY STARK. HE SOUNDS SO GOOD!!! #MastersOfTheUniverse #HeMan #NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/1fZH8x3ZtW — 𝑽𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒌 (@CruxOfShadows) June 10, 2021

We can’t wait to see his Skeletor in action!

Mark Hamill as Skeletor in the new He-Man series is brilliant!! Can’t wait for this!!! pic.twitter.com/nvBvPiW8hg — Ziggy (@mrjafri) June 10, 2021

This series is being pitched as a continuation of the classic 1980s cartoon, occurring in the same continuity, although it will also take a more mature, fleshed-out approach to the characters and the world. Smith has revealed that he was inspired by Star Wars and Marvel in how he reimagined the franchise for today as well. Those are pretty mighty influences and we’ll find out whether Masters of the Universe: Revelation lives up to the hype when it releases its first batch of episodes July 23rd on Netflix.