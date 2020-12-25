He’s already got Doctor Who, Terminator and The Crown on his resume and now, Matt Smith can add HBO’s much-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon to that list, too.

A prequel series centered on House Targaryen, the cast also boasts Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), along with Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders), who’s set to play King Viserys. As for Smith, he’ll show up as Prince Daemon Targaryen, described as the “younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Of course, it’s still early, early days for the spinoff, but to get folks excited for what’s to come, the former Doctor Who star took to Instagram to hype up his new ride in the series, revealing our first look at one of the dragons that we’ll soon be meeting, and you can check it out down below along with the accompanying caption.

“My ride for the upcoming show Caraxes #exclusive #daemontargaryen #houseofthedragon,” wrote Smith.

Matt Smith Reveals First Look At New Dragon In Game Of Thrones Spinoff 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, the actor stopped short of giving us any further details and right now, we’re still pretty in the dark in regards to what House of the Dragon may have in store for us. There’s certainly much riding on it, though, what with the finale to Game of Thrones dropping the ball in more ways than one and concluding the story of the Iron Throne last year on a hugely disappointing note.

In fact, it left such a sour taste in people’s mouths that many may have no interest in tuning in for more from the franchise. But with any luck, HBO will have learnt from their mistakes and House of the Dragon will be able to restore the brand to its former glories. Fingers crossed.

Tell us, though, do you plan on checking out the spinoff? As always, let us know down below.