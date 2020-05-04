It’s difficult to pick out any one scene from the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as the best, but we’re sure that Maul’s hallway massacre would be a powerful contender.

While fans initially expected the Siege of Mandalore to last through all 4 episodes of the final arc, Dave Filoni and his team surprised us by bringing it to an abrupt end and instead interconnecting the series with Revenge of the Sith. In “Shattered,” Ahsoka and Commander Rex escort Maul to Coruscant with the rest of the 501st. Alas, when they’re in the middle of traversing the hyperspace, Anakin completes his turn to the dark side and Palpatine executes Order 66, prompting all clones in the Grand Army of the Republic to hunt down and kill their Jedi Generals.

Ahsoka barely makes it out alive and decides to free Maul. As you’d imagine, the dark-side warrior proceeds to do what he does best – causing chaos and wreaking havoc in the ranks of the 501st – thus leading to one of the show’s best moments, if not the best. Fans were surprised to see that the producers didn’t pull any punches when it came to Maul’s hallway massacre, with it featuring some of the most gruesome deaths in the history of The Clone Wars.

What’s more interesting though is that the scene directly mirrored Darth Vader’s famous rampage in Rogue One. So, I guess what we’re all wondering at this point is what Maul will get up to next. Well, it appears that the evil Dathomirian Force-wielder is planning to continue his killstreak in the finale.

While streaming on Twitch, Sam Witwer, who voices Maul in The Clone Wars, addressed the comparison by teasing that the scene is not over yet:

“Uh, guys, Maul’s hallway scene is not done yet so let’s wait before we compare the two, shall we?” He said.

Of course, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see for themselves, as the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will premiere today on Disney Plus. Don’t miss out on all the fun!