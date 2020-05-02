There’s a lot to digest when it comes to the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but I think we can all agree the highlight of it all was Darth Maul’s hallway rampage, mirroring Darth Vader’s ending scene in Rogue One.

As it came to pass, Ahsoka, Rex, and the rest of the 501st departed Mandalore to deliver Maul to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. With everything happening concurrently with Revenge of the Sith, though, Darth Sidious’ plan came to fruition, and Anakin completed his leap towards the dark side by betraying Mace Windu. Palpatine then executed Order 66, compelling Clone Troopers all across the galaxy to hunt down and kill their Jedi Generals.

Ahsoka quickly caught on and barely made it out alive when a squad of clones, along with Rex, surrounded her on the ship. The former Jedi Padawan had no choice but to free Maul. But as opposed to teaming up, as we’d suspected earlier, Ahsoka sent Maul on his own path, asking him to cause some chaos to serve as a distraction.

Not exactly the Jedi way, right? But it also turned out to be the episode’s ultimate jaw-dropping moment. Maul went on a frenzy and made his way through dozens of Clone Troopers with his bare hands, using the force to decapitate them or crush them on the spot. And they say The Clone Wars is a kids’ show.

As you’d expect, a lot of Star Wars fans freaked out when they first saw this scene and many even took to social media to voice their amazement, as evidenced below:

Maul nonchalantly decapitating clones is why I love him. #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/mdZAmFIwpp — B (@Benredemption) May 1, 2020

Reason 1,000 why Maul is the best Star Wars character: Jedi during Order 66: *Dies despite having a lightsaber* Maul during Order 66: “Give me a fucking wall” Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

pic.twitter.com/HywzP87TlM — Darth Seidious (@DarthSeidious) May 1, 2020

Vader: I slaughtered entire squads of troopers in a hallway with just my lightsaber and the Force. Maul: Hold my lightsaber.#Order66 pic.twitter.com/TlCW72QbHV — MatRat21 (@Silenius22) May 1, 2020

We’ll no doubt see Maul in the series finale, too, as Filoni has to at least give some resolution to his story or address his fate until reemerging again in Rebels.

Which is good, for if there’s anything the past couple of episodes have proven, it’s that Filoni and his team don’t want to sugarcoat anything. So, fingers crossed we’ll get to see more of these awesome scenes featuring the dark-side warrior in Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ finale.