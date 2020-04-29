Last week’s episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped the highly anticipated Siege of Mandalore and ended on a bleak note. Now, we’re finally getting into Order 66 and the last days of the Republic.

The first episode of this last arc, “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” surprised us all when it concurrently ran with Revenge of the Sith. By the second episode, it was revealed that Anakin has already killed Count Dooku and is spying on the Supreme Chancellor by the orders of the Jedi Council. Additionally, Obi-Wan has taken the 212th to find and kill General Grievous on Utapau. So, it’d stand to reason that by the end of the episode, the Chosen One learns about Palpatine being Darth Sidious and goes to warn Mace Windu.

What makes all of this more heartbreaking is that Ahsoka now knows about Darth Sidious’ plans to turn Anakin into his next apprentice, but she’s not going to get the chance to talk to him. In fact, the newly released clip from the next episode is all about the deep breath before the plunge, as it features Ahsoka and Commander Rex on their way back to Coruscant, reminiscing on the war and their friendship. It won’t be before long when Palpatine executes Order 66, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Jedi Knights across the galaxy.

New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pics Tease Anakin And Ahsoka's Reunion 1 of 5

Ahsoka may end up having to fight the clones on the mothership while in hyperspace, but will Rex manage to retain his loyalty? Or will Ahsoka have to use the Force to overcome the programming chip? Interestingly enough, Darth Maul is also supposedly incarcerated on that ship, so the trio will have to help each other and find a way to escape.

At any rate, we’re excited to see what Dave Filoni has in store for the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and beyond that, the series finale. After all, it’s safe to say that it’ll have us relive the most gut-punching moments in Revenge of the Sith.