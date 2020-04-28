Star Wars: The Clone Wars Merchandise Hints At Darth Vader Appearance

There was a time when Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans assumed that the animated series was set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, but the final season has changed that by directly launching into the latter in the Siege of Mandalore story arc.

In fact, the show has already gone past the second act in the third installment. This essentially means that the penultimate episode will feature Order 66 and Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side. Of course, seeing as how the movie already covered the bits concerning the Jedi Order, or at least those of them left, it’s safe to say that the producers will focus on Ahsoka and Rex as they try to find the rest of the 501st after Darth Sidious activates their programming chip.

Still, the first two episodes of the last arc proved to be full of action and chill-inducing moments, so we’re excited to see where Filoni has planned to take us next, especially since Snips’ voice actress Ashley Eckstein previously teased that the finale will forever change the Skywalker Saga.

That’s certainly a high bar. But what if the last episode exceeds our expectations and brings back Darth Vader in the flesh? As several outlets have reported, Clone Wars merchandise featuring the Sith Lord is being sold by BoxLunch that seems to suggest that Vader will appear in a major battle sequence in the last episode after his transformation from Anakin Skywalker.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that people see Vader in The Clone Wars. The character briefly made an appearance in the Mortis arc when the Son seduced Anakin and turned him to the Dark Side. What we’re wondering at this point though, if these reports turn out to be true, is where or how this battle takes place.

I guess we’ll have to wait and find out for ourselves as the last two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiere on Disney Plus on May 1st and May 4th, respectively, but we’re willing to go out on a limb and say that this epic battle will take place on Kashyyyk as the newly formed Galactic Empire attempt to conquer the planet, a canonized event known as the Occupation of Kashyyyk.