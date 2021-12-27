MCU fans are getting impatient waiting for ‘Moon Knight’ release date
All it takes is a tiny slice of scuttlebutt, a sliver even, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will cling onto it for dear life and desperately hope that it bears fruit. In case you hadn’t guessed, we’re talking about a Disney Plus release date for Moon Knight.
Even though Oscar Isaac’s franchise debut as Marc Spector started and finished production after She-Hulk wrapped, we’ve been hearing plenty of chatter that Moon Knight could be out of the gate first, due to the intense visual effects work required to bring Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Tim Roth’s Abomination and the rest of the CGI gang to convincing life.
In fact, there were even rumblings that Moon Knight wouldn’t just be the first 2022 show to arrive, but it could be with us as soon as February. While nobody connected with Marvel has uttered a single word as yet, social media is clearly growing impatient, given how hyped everybody’s getting already.
Roping in one of the most talented and in-demand actors of their generation to headline a blockbuster streaming exclusive that brings an enduring cult favorite into live-action for the first time ever will inevitably have that sort of effect, but Moon Knight sadly hasn’t staked out a locked-in Disney Plus debut as far as we’re aware.