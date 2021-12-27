MCU fans are getting impatient waiting for ‘Moon Knight’ release date

All it takes is a tiny slice of scuttlebutt, a sliver even, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will cling onto it for dear life and desperately hope that it bears fruit. In case you hadn’t guessed, we’re talking about a Disney Plus release date for Moon Knight.

Even though Oscar Isaac’s franchise debut as Marc Spector started and finished production after She-Hulk wrapped, we’ve been hearing plenty of chatter that Moon Knight could be out of the gate first, due to the intense visual effects work required to bring Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Tim Roth’s Abomination and the rest of the CGI gang to convincing life.

In fact, there were even rumblings that Moon Knight wouldn’t just be the first 2022 show to arrive, but it could be with us as soon as February. While nobody connected with Marvel has uttered a single word as yet, social media is clearly growing impatient, given how hyped everybody’s getting already.

ive literally been waiting for moon knight and morbius for ages https://t.co/SkXjifLv9u — 🕊 (@predestinati0ns) December 27, 2021

I’m so excited for Moon Knight, shit looks fire. — John Denver (@xplicitive) December 27, 2021

looking for moon knight mutuals🙏🏼 pls interact with this tweet if you love moon knight and/or oscar isaac! i want to be able to scream w others once it comes out — jes 💌 saw nwh – MOON KNIGHT ERA (@hardychalamet) December 27, 2021

so many days that moon knight is trending out of no where just give us the damn trailer already marvel i'm beggin pic.twitter.com/Un71zJ2jh0 — bea bond 💫 (@poeskys) December 27, 2021

GIVE ME MOON KNIGHT https://t.co/8cZb6pkIeM — Edward Bowser (@etbowser) December 27, 2021

Posting images of the moon knight, it's trending after all. pic.twitter.com/LcF3w8vZzc — 🎄IlClaudio™ (MTT fan)🎄 (@IlClaudio1) December 27, 2021

What is causing "Moon Knight" to trend again on the Twitter?



*browses through*



People enjoying the current "Moon Knight" comic, rumors of a teaser trailer before the end of year with a release date, hype/hope for Midnight Sons in the MCU…



So in short, good things I see. :> — Ty the Wizard in Winter ❄️ (@DesertHermitTC) December 27, 2021

Moon Knight is going to have 6 Episodes, 40-50 minutes in length, which is great.😄 So, there will be plenty of to explore and go through in that time. Hoping we get a release date for this show soon, rather than just a year. — Marvel & Star Wars Fan (JT) (@MorbFett) December 27, 2021

Roping in one of the most talented and in-demand actors of their generation to headline a blockbuster streaming exclusive that brings an enduring cult favorite into live-action for the first time ever will inevitably have that sort of effect, but Moon Knight sadly hasn’t staked out a locked-in Disney Plus debut as far as we’re aware.