‘Moon Knight’ could be Marvel’s first streaming series of 2022

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is planning to stick to the model of releasing five streaming exclusives on an annual basis, then we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s going to follow WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye on the schedule next year.

She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have already been confirmed for 2022, and if you don’t count the latter given that it’s a one-off event, then there are two slots left open. One of them could go to Season 2 of What If…?, with Secret Invasion expected to take the other to continue building towards The Marvels.

First Look At Oscar Isaac In Marvel's Moon Knight Series Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The only question is which order they’re going to roll out in, with recent reports indicating Moon Knight could be first out the gate. That’s been lent more credence by a press release sent out by the Spanish version of Disney Plus, which listed Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector ahead of Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

We heard that Ms. Marvel was being pushed back until the summertime, so plenty of pieces are falling into place to have us believe that the MCU’s 2022 streaming slate is going to be kicked off in spectacular fashion by Moon Knight‘s long-awaited live-action debut.