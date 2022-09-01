MCU fans are loving the reveal of Wong’s LinkedIn profile in this week’s ‘She-Hulk’

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3

This week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clearly knows what fans want. The trailers for the show teased that Sorcerer Supreme Wong would be making an appearance at some point, and just three episodes in, he’s here to explain why Emil Blonsky should be given parole despite competing in an underground fight club (as seen in Shang-Chi) while incarcerated.

Benedict Wong didn’t disappoint, and his sorcery and Jennifer Walter’s legal conundrum made for some great comedy. We particularly enjoyed the Spider-Man: No Way Home reference, as Wong considered simply wiping everyone’s memories to solve the situation. Walters said that would be “highly unethical” and Wong assured her it’s also “very messy, believe me”.

But along the way, we saw that Wong has a LinkedIn profile showing that he began his career in Kamar-Taj as a ‘Target Sales Associate’ 20 years ago, was promoted to librarian, and is currently the full-time Sorcerer Supreme. It seems Bruce Banner also has a LinkedIn profile, as Wong’s profile has a mutual connection. Check it out:

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Everyone loves Wong, so this is going down a treat on social media:

Wong's LinkedIn profile is proof that anyone can be successful 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw https://t.co/OHd8c4wrug — Joab!🍿 (@hereisjoab) September 1, 2022

There’s also a lot of praise for Wong in general in this episode:

She-Hulk just keeps getting better and better…I LOVE IT!!! Wong was amazing in this episode, and I heard that he's going even have a bigger part in the next episode. I can't wait!! Episode 3 was phenomenal and Let's go Episode 4. — COSMIX (@C_O_S_M_I_X) September 1, 2022

Wong admitting to a crime and then peacing out, I'm rooting for him that's MY Sorcerer Supreme — star •°⎊♛ (@yelenaces) September 1, 2022

"helping a prisoner escape is a cri-"

wong: pic.twitter.com/n8tZ9fH569 — ethan ψ | she-hulk spoilers! (@wandapilots) September 1, 2022

And there’s a neat theory that Wong’s late arrival to give evidence may be because this episode takes place at the same time as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

After watching Ep.3 of #SheHulk the scene where Wong portals into the trial 13:48 mins into the episode. The music played when he enters sounds like its from Dr. Strange MoM. So the events of MoM probably happens within Ep.3 of She-Hulk. #Marvel @NewRockstars @screencrushnews — AbstractFoxStudio (@Abstract_Fox_) September 1, 2022

Wong is rumored to return for more She-Hulk episodes, and we think every Marvel fan would agree the character is welcome whenever and wherever. Is it finally time for him to get his own Disney Plus show where we can see the day-to-day life in the Sanctum Sanctorum?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.