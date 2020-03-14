MCU Fans Demanding That Disney Plus Add The Marvel One-Shots

Over the last decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the biggest and most popular brand in the movie business, as well as the most lucrative franchise in history. With the big screen well and truly conquered, the MCU is set to expand onto the small screen in the coming years thanks to a huge lineup of shows that will be exclusive to Disney Plus.

While production has slowed somewhat in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the studio’s plan is still to drop two of these limited series on the Mouse House’s streaming service each year, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision set to be first out of the gate. Marvel have already admitted that fans will basically be obligated to subscribe to Disney Plus to keep up to date with the latest happening in the MCU, especially now that the rest of Marvel TV’s output has essentially been wiped from canon.

However, one aspect of the comic book series that hasn’t been added to the platform yet are the cult favorite Marvel One-Shots, which were a staple of the early years of the MCU’s home video releases. Taking part in the shared universe but generally not being important to the overall narrative, The Consultant, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer and Item 47 gave some background characters the chance to sign in their own short films.

The Agent Carter One-Shot proved to be so popular that it launched a two-season run on TV for Hayley Atwell’s title hero, while All Hail the King quietly retconned Iron Man 3’s controversial Mandarin twist, which will eventually be paid off in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The MCU quickly outgrew the idea of standalone short films, but the fans haven’t given up hope of seeing some fresh content on Disney Plus now that Kevin Feige is so keen to expand his empire, and adding the original set of One-Shots would definitely be one way to get the ball rolling.