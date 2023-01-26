MCU fans embrace the darkness of a small screen favorite Disney Plus wouldn’t have the stones to replicate

Some Marvel fans have a penchant for dark superheroes in somber settings. Few were darker than Jessica Jones.

Over on Reddit, one user took to the dedicated r/MarvelStudios subreddit to praise the TV series, commending its realistic treatment of mental health topics like depression, substance abuse, addiction, and heartache. Jessica’s (Krysten Ritter) struggle to process traumatic events in gloomy surroundings makes the show one of the most tonally unique live-action Marvel properties.

Nightgasm echoed OP’s praise of the show’s realism and expressed relief that it did not get the usual treatment of minimizing major issues experienced with Disney. It delved into the complexity of Jessica’s post-traumatic stress and self-medicating.

Another Redditor pointed out the reality that some people struggle with mental health conditions throughout their lives, implying that it’s disingenuous to lead people to believe that there are simple answers.

Others also appreciated the show’s attitude toward mental health topics and recognized that other content in the MCU franchise has never achieved this. They suggest that exploring the dark side of characters adds nuance and authenticity.

WakandaNowAndThen agreed with the other posts and pointed out that Jessica Jones is alone in MCU for having rape as the protagonist’s core trauma.

In MovieTed’s view, Jessica Jones is one of the few Marvel stories with a foot planted in the horror genre. They also praised its exceptional storytelling.

It’s a testament to the quality of Jessica Jones that it still touches fans on a personal level. Fans still identify with the themes and the characters even though the show has been on the air for many years. While it remains in a class of its own, perhaps its continued relevance is a sign for Marvel to revisit the dark side again.

Jessica Jones is streaming on Disney Plus.