MCU fans name the next Marvel TV character they want to see return

After years of Marvel’s non-Disney Plus TV series being of questionable canon status, the MCU has treated fans of the House of Ideas’ small-screen outings to a trio of surprise returns over the past few months. First, December delivered both a Daredevil cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin as the main villain of Hawkeye. Then, in a comeback we were totally not expecting, Black Bolt of Inhumans fame featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With Marvel Television characters now apparently being fair dibs for Marvel Studios, it’s anyone’s guess who will be the next TV hero — or villain — to make a shock return. That said, folks definitely have a few names at the top of their wish-lists. Journalist Adam Barnhardt got Twitter talking on this topic by asking people which Marvel TV returns they think could happen over the next batch of Phase Four projects.

Marvel Studios brought back #Daredevil, Kingpin, and Black Bolt in a six-month timeframe.



Which Marvel TV returns are you expecting in the next six months? — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) May 15, 2022

Surprising no one, the rest of Matt Murdock’s old Defenders teammates were popular choices.

They have to come back too. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/48xP2sFTkT — Stephano #SaveDaredevil 👹 (@dd_rojo) May 16, 2022

In particular, fans really want to see Krysten Ritter don Jessica Jones’ leather jacket again.

Could we see Jess as soon as this August’s She-Hulk?

Jessica Jones in in She-Hulk, Punisher in Armor Wars, Iron Fist in Shang Ci 2, Luke Cage in something idk yet. Daredevil is gonna be in She Hulk anyway. — Sexy Shady (Ark) (@Same_Song_Dance) May 16, 2022

People are also desperate to have Jon Bernthal back as the Punisher (as long as he’s not Disney-fied).

I want Punisher back, unless they make him too soft. https://t.co/przToffjQ5 — Soldier 1 @marine🌎 (@d10_soldier) May 16, 2022

Er, we’re not sure Frank Castle would support that kind of behavior.

i better see jon bernthal return as frank castle or i’m causing crimes https://t.co/ExxZMoS1ED — billy russo’s deffence attorney (@Iuvmurdock) May 16, 2022

Elsewhere, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gang are receiving a lot of votes, too. Especially Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), and Quake (Chloe Bennet).

Any Agent of Shield Character in Secret Invasion

Mainly Daisy Johnson Phil Coulson and Melinda May pic.twitter.com/e1M2vd1gmx — Anthony S (@StraderZane) May 16, 2022

Secret Invasion would be the natural fit for some AoS cameos.

Holding out hope that these two show up in Secret Invasion.



Fury will need people he can trust and who better to call in than Coulson (one of the SHIELD agents he was closest to) and Quake (who works directly with Fury during the Secret Invasion comics)? pic.twitter.com/IKLVgXbkB7 — Brandin Hawkins (@brandin12494) May 16, 2022

On the topic of S.H.I.E.L.D., how about more from Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider while we’re at it. Especially as his story ties into Doctor Strange 2.

Easy. Obviously because the book he was carrying happened to be the big MacGuffin in the recent big Marvel movie that came out and because the book was destroyed in EVERY universe, I’m hoping we see this loose end tied up regardless of whether or not it was set in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/YduYAZ1iPq — Damerdorian 💛❤️💙 (@damerdorian) May 15, 2022

And let’s not overlook the cast of Hulu’s Runaways.

Whether we’ll see any of these characters within six months is hard to say, but those other recent returns make us hopeful that many of these heroes will reappear in the MCU before too long.