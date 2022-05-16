MCU fans name the next Marvel TV character they want to see return

After years of Marvel’s non-Disney Plus TV series being of questionable canon status, the MCU has treated fans of the House of Ideas’ small-screen outings to a trio of surprise returns over the past few months. First, December delivered both a Daredevil cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin as the main villain of Hawkeye. Then, in a comeback we were totally not expecting, Black Bolt of Inhumans fame featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
With Marvel Television characters now apparently being fair dibs for Marvel Studios, it’s anyone’s guess who will be the next TV hero — or villain — to make a shock return. That said, folks definitely have a few names at the top of their wish-lists. Journalist Adam Barnhardt got Twitter talking on this topic by asking people which Marvel TV returns they think could happen over the next batch of Phase Four projects.
Surprising no one, the rest of Matt Murdock’s old Defenders teammates were popular choices.
In particular, fans really want to see Krysten Ritter don Jessica Jones’ leather jacket again.
Could we see Jess as soon as this August’s She-Hulk?
People are also desperate to have Jon Bernthal back as the Punisher (as long as he’s not Disney-fied).
Er, we’re not sure Frank Castle would support that kind of behavior.
Elsewhere, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gang are receiving a lot of votes, too. Especially Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), and Quake (Chloe Bennet).
Secret Invasion would be the natural fit for some AoS cameos.
On the topic of S.H.I.E.L.D., how about more from Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider while we’re at it. Especially as his story ties into Doctor Strange 2.
And let’s not overlook the cast of Hulu’s Runaways.
Whether we’ll see any of these characters within six months is hard to say, but those other recent returns make us hopeful that many of these heroes will reappear in the MCU before too long.