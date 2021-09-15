MCU Fans React To Killmonger’s Rise To Power In This Week’s What If…?

There’s an in-joke in Marvel’s What If…? comics that no matter how the universe changes, Spider-Man always dies. So far, the Web-Slinger has survived in the Disney Plus show, but his morbid mantle has been taken up by Tony Stark. The billionaire playboy has been assassinated by Hank Pym, turned into a zombie and beheaded, and now cruelly impaled by Killmonger.

This journey into the unknown – ‘What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark’ – showed Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger embarking on a Machiavellian scheme to seize the Wakandan throne. Over the course of the episode, he successfully pulled the wool over Stark’s eyes, manipulated the US military into war, murdered several beloved characters in cold blood, and eventually became the new Black Panther.

Perhaps this is all a good reminder that trusting guys called ‘Killmonger’ isn’t a smart move. Here’s how it’s going down on Twitter:

Can they, PLEASE, stop killing Tony Stark? #WhatIf — laura 🌙 (@potterhead_221b) September 15, 2021

#WhatIf episode 6 surpasses expectations once again. Michael B. Jordan is excellent as Killmonger & reminds us why he’s one of the most compelling villains in Black Panther. I really thought Disney+ would restrict how far Marvel could go…NOPE. 10/10 episode I’m loving #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/QUcgiN8kHf — Julian Andrade. (@Julianandrade44) September 15, 2021

@whatifofficial Why would y’all show T’Challa in the ancestral plane like that. This is too much for me it’s TOO MUCH.#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/TPUNQ9Yylk — Ꭻᴺᴹ #GarKon ERA (@RisingTron) September 15, 2021

#WhatIf, episode 6: after last week’s super fun zombies episode (bleak? Yes: but still fun), this week’s episode was more in line with episodes 3 & 4 and was…I wouldn’t say “dark”, but it was very upsetting (which is further proof that when this show works, it WORKS.) — Dustin Miller (@hey_itsdustinm) September 15, 2021

"What, I like anime."

Fun Fact: @michaelb4jordan is a big Anime fan. His favorite Anime is Naruto & Shippuden. This is why Marvel wanted to put Killmonger's reference as one of Michael's real-life persona.#WhatIf #Killmonger #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/iWJ1xdNQMW — Awesome Edits Production (@AwesomeEditsPr1) September 15, 2021

This week’s episode of #WhatIf kept me guessing at every turn 🤣 — Mohammad Alattar (@iMAlattar) September 15, 2021

marvel has really just become a game of how many times can we kill the vision and tony stark? — mia 🦦🧸 pete davidson era (@743mia) September 15, 2021

People need to stop taking #WhatIf so damn seriously



I'm the biggest tony stan but I don't see an issue with this episode 😭



And the ending was beautiful imo — kaeden (@fruityelsa) September 15, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel SPOILER….



Okay, I think my favorite part about tonight’s #WhatIf is the fact Angela Bassett’s #Ramonda was not only Queen of #Wakanda but also a General of the #DoraMilaje! pic.twitter.com/Sg6z4COabN — A.M. Diaz (@amdiazart) September 15, 2021

more like marvel studios kill off tony stark in every episode challenge pic.twitter.com/fuFlBEorAE — refor (@fortaevers) September 15, 2021

WHY DO YOU KILL HIM OFF IN ALMOST EVERY EPISODE?? 😡😡😡😡😡 #WhatIf #TonyStark — Anusha (@Anusha365) September 15, 2021

This episode was also the second in a row that ended on a cliffhanger, with Shuri and Pepper Potts teaming up to expose Killmonger’s crimes. The recent mid-season trailer dropped hints that some episodes will get follow-ups, but as we have a fairly good idea of what the remaining stories will be, a proper resolution probably won’t arrive until the second season.

But so far this has been one hell of a ride. I really want to see how Killmonger’s victory affects the wider MCU, especially when Thanos inevitably arrives seeking the Infinity Stones and Stark isn’t there to formulate the time heist.

Next week’s What If…? appears to be the debut of ‘Party Thor’, which should hopefully be a much more lighthearted story, though I wouldn’t be surprised if, once again, Stark somehow bites the dust.