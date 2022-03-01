Meet Mr. Knight with stylish new poster for Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

With March now here, Marvel Studios is ramping up the marketing for its next hit TV series, Moon Knight, which stars Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac as the titular nocturnal hero.

A little surprisingly for such an obscure and surreal comic book character, all the signs are pointing to the MCU sticking extremely close to the source material for this one, with the promotion promising a wild and uncompromising deep-dive into the eponymous anti-hero. Case in point, this new poster highlights one of Moon Knight’s alters.

The poster, as shared on the official Moon Knight social pages this Tuesday morning, showcases Isaac’s Marc Spector (also known as Steven Grant) in his Mr. Knight guise. Remember, the character has Dissociative Identity Disorder, making him the first MCU hero to have explicit mental health issues, with Spector’s various alters set to be explored in the show.

One of these, introduced in the comics in 2014, is Mr. Knight. As you can see via the poster below, Mr. Knight likes to switch his raggedy costume for a swanky white suit and gloves.

The Mr. Knight look is a fan favorite, so when Moon Knight was initially revealed to feature the hero’s classic design, some were a little disappointed we’d be missing out on his suited appearance. But now we know we’re getting the best of both worlds, as the traditional hood and cape get-up will be included, as will the white suit. What with Khonshu, the ancient Egyptian god who gives Spector his powers, also confirmed to be showing up, it’s yet another indication that the series is going to be a real treat for devoted MK diehards.

Alongside Isaac, Moon Knight features May Calamawy as Layla, a woman from Spector’s past, the late Gaspard Ulliel as Midnight Man, and Ethan Hawke as villain Arthur Harrow. The six-part miniseries kicks off on Disney Plus this March 30.