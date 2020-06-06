Michael Cudlitz Reveals His Only Regret About His Walking Dead Exit

Former The Walking Dead star Michael Cudlitz has revealed his one regret about his character Abraham Ford being killed off when he was, brutally murdered by Negan in the season 7 premiere. The actor – who’s gone on to direct many episodes of the show in the seasons since – has often reacted positively to his exit, but there’s one thing that he wishes he got the chance to do as Abe on the series. And that’s fighting the war against the Saviors with girlfriend Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green).

While speaking with the Dead Talk Live podcast, Cudlitz explained that he would’ve liked to have seen Abe and Sasha get to fight alongside each other as “soldiers,” with the couple undertaking important missions together in the “All Out War” arc.

“The only regret I have is that we didn’t get to see them sort of be soldiers together, actual soldiers,” Cudlitz said. “That would have been fun to kind of spend a little bit of time with them going on missions during ‘All Out War.'”

Abraham was initially with Rosita (Christian Serratos) on the series, but he ultimately abruptly ended their relationship and started a romance with Sasha instead. It was clear that she was the one for him as he even hoped to start a family with her, inspired by Maggie and Glenn (who died in the same episode as Abe).

In this same interview, Cudlitz talked a bit about why Abraham left Rosita for Sasha, saying:

“Leaving Rosita for Sasha was “just the character’s growth,” he said. “He loved Rosita, but he was not in love with her. Early on, I think for both of them, it was a relationship of convenience. That was all they had.”

Unfortunately, things ended tragically for Sasha as well. After a failed attempt to murder Negan for revenge, she killed herself in a bid to stop him as a reanimated walker. She was later put down by a tearful Maggie. Ironically, it’s Rosita – who Abe left to start a family with Sasha – who later goes on to have a baby, her daughter Coco.

Cudlitz directed a couple of episodes of season 10 and was involved with upcoming spinoff World Beyond, too. And he’ll no doubt return behind the camera again for The Walking Dead season 11.