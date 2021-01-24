Michael Dorn Says No Contact’s Been Made About Star Trek: Picard Return

For anyone waiting to see more of Worf, we have some bad news. Michael Dorn has confirmed that first contact has yet to be made when it comes to the prospect of him donning the Klingon makeup again for Star Trek: Picard. Season 1 of Sir Patrick Stewart’s big return to the franchise brought back Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis alongside him, reprising their roles as Riker and Troi, with the promise that season 2 would follow that up with even more familiar faces.

But it seems that Worf won’t be among them. While speaking to Trek Movie, Dorn admitted that he’s yet to receive that phone call from the show’s bosses. The actor is still up for a comeback himself, though, depending on the nature of the role.

“I have not been contacted about that,” Dorn said “But I don’t like to say yes or no. It really depends on quite a few things. It depends on the role. It depends on how they want to present it. The one thing you have to realize is that I have to get into makeup. You are talking about three hours. For me to do that, it really has to be kind of worth it, you know what I mean? I don’t want to get in makeup and just stand around and scowl at people.”

If you’re wondering, Dorn was also asked if he’d been contacted about returning in a vocal capacity for Star Trek: Lower Decks – remember, Frakes and Sirtis likewise turned up as Riker and Troi for the recent animated series, which has a second season in development. Dorn revealed that he hasn’t been, however.

It’s ironic, and frustrating for his fans, that Dorn hasn’t come back to the fold yet as he’s one of the Next Generation cast most eager to return. The star – who was also a regular on the later seasons of Deep Space Nine – has been calling for a Captain Worf spinoff series for years, feeling that the time is right for it given the recent expansion of the Trek universe. He’s also made it clear that he would love to suit up in the Starfleet uniform again for any substantial role wherever CBS wanted him. As he says above, however, he’s not interested in a walk-on part or cameo.

While no Worf is disappointing, Star Trek: Picard season 2 still has much to offer. The newly resurrected Picard is back, alongside more of Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. Whoopi Goldberg is also confirmed to be reprising Guinan. And Frakes is confident we can expect yet another Riker return. Shooting is due to start in February, so let’s hope it comes our way later this year.