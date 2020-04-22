Jonathan Frakes Expects To Return For Star Trek: Picard Season 2

It’s fair to say that Star Trek: Picard has proven to be a runaway success for the Powers That Be over at CBS.

Even before the premiere of season 1’s two-part finale, “Et in Arcadia Ego,” CBS issued the green light on season 2, sparking speculation that Picard‘s second chapter would feature even more fan-favorites from The Next Generation. That remains to be seen, of course, but during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, William Riker himself, Jonathan Frakes, hinted at potentially returning to direct future episodes of Star Trek: Picard.

If you’ve been paying close attention to Picard‘s maiden voyage, you’ll know Frakes helmed both “Absolute Candor” and “Stardust City Rag,” so he’s certainly a prime candidate for CBS’ roster of filmmakers going into the second season.

Via ComicBook.com:

I do expect to be back to direct the show. I also think it’d be a good bet that we’ll some other members of Next Gen because I think the ‘Nepenthe’ test went very well. I think to see if there was an appetite. I think they suspected there was, but I think to see if it would resonate to have Picard reunite with some of the people in a creative way. I’m glad we didn’t come back on the Titan, for instance, that we were found on another part [of the universe]. It’s 33 years or something. As Picard as changed, so has Riker and Troi and so has Seven.

What we do know is that several stars from Picard season 1 are locked in for round two, including Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker, Harry Treadaway (Narek), and Evan Evagora as Elnor.

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, Picard‘s second chapter was tentatively on course for a launch in late 2020 (or early 2021), but given the industry-wide delays and disruption brought on by COVID-19, there’s really no telling when we’ll see Patrick Stewart back on the flight deck as Jean-Luc.

We will, of course, keep you right up-to-date with all the latest developments from Star Trek: Picard season 2, including Jonathan Frakes’ potential involvement – or lack thereof.