Michael Rooker Would Love To Return For A Yondu Series On Disney Plus

A lot of fans were devastated when Yondu made the ultimate sacrifice to save Peter Quill at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Michael Rooker’s fantastic performances across both movies quickly establishing him as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular supporting players. The actor has admitted that he’d be happy to make a comeback, but we still don’t have any inclination of when Vol. 3 is even going to happen, never mind what the story will be.

However, the advent of Disney Plus has blown the doors open in terms of what’s now possible in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise, with the lineup of exclusive shows featuring an exciting mix of familiar faces and new additions. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is getting his own spinoff after spending a decade largely relegated to the background, and Rooker feels that Yondu is deserving of similar treatment.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gallery 1 of 41

Click to skip















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a recent interview, the 65 year-old confirmed that he’d be more than happy to headline a TV show if he was offered the opportunity, and joked that he’d sign on to anything that came his way.

“I will sign onto anything. I’m out of work right now. So bring it on, baby, bring it on. I’ll sign onto anything. I love the character. I really, really, truly enjoyed playing Yondu. And of course, of course I would return.”

With well over 100 credits to his name, one thing Rooker definitely isn’t short of is work. The prolific actor will be seen in two major sequels next year after joining Fast & Furious 9, while he’s re-teaming with James Gunn once again when he suits up as The Suicide Squad‘s Savant. After that, a return to the MCU as Yondu can’t be taken entirely off the table, especially when Disney seem keen to expand the beloved series as much as possible across both their in-house streaming service and the blockbuster feature films.