Michael Rooker Not Ruling Out A Return As Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Yondu

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is just one of many Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes suffering from a severe case of daddy issues, and the two father figures in his life couldn’t be more different. The relationship between Peter Quill and Yondu was often very strained, as the Earthling believed that he’d been kidnapped and raised by the Ravagers without having a say in the matter.

It took the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s point man until the second movie to realize that Yondu always had his best interests at heart, when he discovered his real father was an all-powerful being with designs on conquering the entire universe. Michael Rooker doesn’t strike you as the sort of actor normally associated with providing the emotional heartbeat of a major blockbuster, but there were more than a few tears shed in theaters around the world when the blue-skinned alien made the ultimate sacrifice at the end of Vol. 2.

Yondu’s death will presumably have a massive impact on Quill whenever Vol. 3 finally comes together, with the intergalactic outlaw having killed his biological father and then lost his adoptive one. However, death has never been an obstacle that the comic book genre is unable to overcome, and in a recent interview, Rooker didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to the franchise in the future.

I don’t know how they could do it, but of course it’s possible. Anything’s possible in the Marvel universe, you know, there’s time traveling and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, of course it’s possible. But will they be able to afford me? I don’t know. At Marvel, they don’t have a lot of money you know, it’s really tough out there.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gallery 1 of 41

Click to skip















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As James Gunn’s good luck charm, one that he’s brought with him to the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad, there’s every chance that Rooker could end up appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, albeit as a different character. After all, Rob Zombie and Nathan Fillion have made hidden cameos in the past, and it wouldn’t be too difficult to have the 65 year-old voice one of the many fully CGI roles.