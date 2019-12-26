Michael Rooker’s Role In The Suicide Squad Has Reportedly Been Confirmed

It looks like it could be a while before we get Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but luckily for us, James Gunn is already hard at work on another comic book movie based on an eccentric team of not-so-typical heroes. The Suicide Squad is currently shooting and boasts one of the weirdest ensemble casts in recent memory with Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion and Taika Waititi all set to feature.

Marvel’s temporary loss looks to have been DC’s gain, with Gunn’s work on the Guardians franchise establishing him as a man who knows his way around unusual comic book properties. And while Dave Bautista was unable to join The Suicide Squad due to scheduling conflicts, another one of the filmmaker’s MCU alumni is on board.

Michael Rooker, who’s been something of a lucky charm for Gunn having played Yondu in Guardians and having also worked with him on Slither, Super, The Belko Experiment and Brightburn, will play a key supporting role in The Suicide Squad. And now, sources close to We Got This Covered, the same ones who also told us Viola Davis would be retuning for the follow-up, which has since been confirmed, have informed us who the 64 year-old is portraying.

According to our intel, Rooker will be playing Savant in The Suicide Squad, and it sounds like he’ll have a blast as the character. Real name Brian Durlin, Savant is the spoiled heir to a huge fortune, who decides to become a vigilante in Gotham City before being dissuaded from the idea by Batman. The character is also said to be highly intelligent, but with a very selective memory, which makes it sound as though Rooker could very well steal every scene he’s in as an incredibly rich-yet-forgetful antihero.

Of course, the actor had been rumored to be playing Savant for a few months now, so perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. But still, it’s nice to finally have some firm confirmation, as there’ve been a few conflicting reports. And as soon as we learn more about how he’ll factor into things, we’ll be sure to let you know.