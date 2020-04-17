Michael Rooker Might Be Returning To The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead just keeps on expanding. Apparently unfazed by its advancing years, AMC is pushing ahead with various spinoffs of the post-apocalyptic franchise on the big and small screens. One of the most exciting new avenues for the brand is Andrew Lincoln’s upcoming movie trilogy, which will follow what happened next to Rick Grimes after he left the parent series. What’s more, these films are likely going to create other projects that will revolve around them.

For instance, we’ve previously told you that Danai Gurira’s Michonne could get her own vehicle in which she searches for her ex-lover. Furthermore, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and that Han would return in Fast & Furious 9, both of which we know to be true – that Norman Reedus is getting his own movie at some point. And exploring Daryl Dixon in more depth will allow for a long-gone character to return.

Yes, Michael Rooker has had early talks to return for Reedus’ solo film as Merle Dixon, we’re told. Fans will know that Daryl’s older brother died back in season 3’s penultimate episode. As such, Rooker’s role would come via flashbacks to either Daryl’s early days in the apocalypse or even before it. We’re told that Rooker hasn’t officially signed up just yet, but AMC has definitely talked to the actor about it and it looks like they’ll be able to make it work.

Of course, Rooker had a minor recurring presence in the first couple of seasons of the show, before taking on a regular role in season 3. Merle began as a loyal lieutenant of the Governor’s, before he ultimately allied with his brother and became part of Rick’s prison group. In the end, he redeemed himself by standing up to his former boss instead of handing Michonne over as the villain wanted.

Though there’s a lot of content on the way, right now The Walking Dead franchise is currently on hiatus until the global lockdown is over. After that, the season 10 finale will eventually air on AMC sometime later this year.