Michonne’s Reportedly Getting Her Own Walking Dead Spinoff Series

Danai Gurira has left The Walking Dead parent series behind, but all the signs are pointing to her not being done as Michonne in the extended franchise. Her final episode saw the character discover that former lover Rick Grimes is still alive, which seemed to promise that she would return for those Andrew Lincoln-starring movies. But what if this ending actually told us to expect a whole other spinoff to come as well.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream is in development and that Han is returning to the Fast & Furious franchise – that AMC is developing a show centered around Michonne. Apparently her TWD farewell in episode 10×13 “What We Become” was really the set-up for a limited series following Gurira’s heroine as she goes searching for Rick. This would only last for a single season though and act as a kind of prologue to the storyline of the films. So, expect it to arrive sooner than the first installment in the theatrical trilogy. Much sooner, in fact.

Our intel also points to the first TWD movie suffering a considerable delay. The script, we’ve been informed, is being rewritten, presumably by franchise chief content officer Scott Gimple, who’s previously been attached to supply the screenplay. This means that it’s not going to shoot this year, as was originally planned. Instead, we’re hearing that it’ll now likely drop in cinemas in early 2022.

First Look Images At The Walking Dead Season 10's (Kind Of) Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’ve been so few updates on the trilogy that it’s no surprise to hear that there’s now going to be a delay. And as for a Michonne spinoff being on the way, this certainly fits with what Gimple has recently said about how the franchise will keep expanding, noting that they’re looking at developing various limited series more than ongoing ones. The Walking Dead: Worlds Beyond, for example, is ending after just two years.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when this Michonne show could be with us, but 2021 seems like a good bet. In the meantime, be sure to catch the last episode of The Walking Dead season 10 this Sunday before it goes on indefinite hiatus.