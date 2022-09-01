In recent years director and writer, Mike Flanagan has become a horror media maestro. He has spent time in the world of Stephen King and made the personal and monologue-rich Midnight Mass. But now, he says The Midnight Club will not be in the same vein.

In an interview with Empire, the 44-year-old spoke about his upcoming Netflix project, saying the adaptation will not shy away from being dark like his other projects are.

It’s s based on the 1994 novel of the same name by writer Christopher Pike. Pike is still writing today, and the turn of his work from Flanagan represents a triumph of sorts for the latter. When Flanagan first tried to adapt Pike’s novel years ago, he received a cease and desist letter from the story’s publisher when he was in college and trying to make it.

Flanagan also adds that while some of his work — most notably the priest in Midnight Mass — lends itself to people speaking at length, as this show skews younger and features younger characters, he is not going into the production assuming viewers will want to be subjected to more lengthy soliloquies.

“I wouldn’t subject a viewer of The Midnight Club to an eight-minute monologue.”

Later in the article, Flanagan also says that while the story of the series centers around various younger characters, people should not think things will be light and safe for kids of any age to examine.

Audiences will find out for themselves when The Midnight Club premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.