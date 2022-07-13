Mike Flanagan thanks fans for their support after the Emmys ignore ‘Midnight Mass’

The Emmy nominations are the site of some of the most polarizing moments in the world of entertainment. For every cheer, there’s a sneer, and for every round of happy tears, there’s perhaps some less happy tears going on elsewhere.

And while this year saw plenty of justice done for many fantastic artists, among them the triple threat of Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary, the snubs still have many fans and creators alike up in arms, particularly for Midnight Mass, the critically acclaimed supernatural horror series created by horror dynamo Mike Flanagan.

And even though it doesn’t seem like the Emmys hold much weight in Flanagan’s heart, the fans of his show certainly do, and the director has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to his show’s most vocal supporters.

Really, really appreciate our MIDNIGHT MASS fans today. It's been very cool to see you guys rally, and it means a lot. Thank you for the messages and tweets, you guys are the best. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) July 12, 2022

One fan thanked Flanagan for not only a masterclass in the horror genre but also for tackling the theme of Catholicism, of which the fan was a former follower.

Midnight Mass meant so much to me, not just as a horror fan, but as a former catholic who related to the show a lot. Thank you, Mike Flanagan and the entire cast and crew for gifting us with this! — 🎬 Jake 🎬 (@JakeBrannan5499) July 12, 2022

Another user blasted the Emmys whilst declaring Midnight Mass the greatest series in almost a decade.

Screw the Emmys. MIDNIGHT MASS is the best TV show since 'The Leftovers'. Poignant, thought-provoking, horryifying, heart-wrenching… I'd need one million tweets to do justice to the masterpiece that you have created, Mike Flanagan. Thank you for that precious gift. ♥️ — Vendaval Total (@vendaval_total) July 12, 2022

One other responder sang praises of Flanagan’s cast, including Hamish Linklater, who himself has been vocal about the Emmy snub, and Samantha Sloyan.

Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keene was one of the best performances I've seen.

Hamish Linklater was also incredibly captivating.



Midnight Mass is, at least for me a perfect mini-series with the perfect ending. I couldn't even imagine changing anything. Love everything about it. — Fixieheart (@Fixieheart1990) July 12, 2022

And yet another fan pointed out how Hollywood’s perception of the horror genre remains incredibly skewed, as it wasn’t long ago that horror was considered, according to Bruce Campbell, just a rung above pornography.

The amount of amazing cultural works that get snubbed by “Hollywood” because they’re horror and people STILL think horror is just a large man slashing teenagers, is ridiculously unfair. Know your stories have left an incredible impact, and changed the genre forever 💜 — Desta💥✨ (@ColumbiaSkies) July 12, 2022

When it comes to nomination periods, there’s usually a standout swing-and-a-miss from the Emmys, and it looks like Midnight Mass would be a prime nominee for Least Justified Snub.

For anyone looking to satiate their Flanagan palate, keep an eye out for his next series, The Midnight Club, which premieres on Netflix on Oct. 7.