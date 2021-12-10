Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson reveal they got matching tattoos

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are no strangers to both tattoos and creating spectacle through their sheer enthusiastic energy not to mention grabbing the attention the often-overpowering voices of social media users. So when the two joined forces on Jimmy Fallon to discuss hosting a New Year’s Eve special together, they had fun with all of that.

Fans have been speculating about Davidson’s rumored romance with Kim Kardashian as photos of the pair have made their way across social media for weeks. So when Miley Cyrus shared a photo of herself alongside Davidson, calling it official, fans knew to be wary of the news being romantic.

Pete & I are official! Watch @fallontonight 💕 Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami! pic.twitter.com/bBuhpX29HW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 9, 2021

Cyrus herself announced that the photo is just a preview of what fans can expect when sharing hosting duties in Miami for her New Year’s Eve show. However, that didn’t stop fans from taking to social media to dish on Davidson’s dating life and his connection with Cyrus.

Neither Davidson nor Cyrus shies away from the spotlight, and with their shared humor and obvious chemistry, their NYE special is sure to be a hit. While on Fallon, the pair discussed the event, played a game of True Confessions, and even talked about getting matching tattoos.

Cyrus and Davidson worked together for a sketch on Saturday Night Live in 2017, leading to a unique matching tattoo idea. While Davidson tried to write it off as a dark time in their lives, Cyrus wasn’t having it.

.@MileyCyrus & Pete Davidson got matching “We Babies” tattoos after a baby-themed SNL sketch with Larry David. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YjbVk9RJBU — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 10, 2021

The two were dressed as rapping trap babies for the SNL sketch, one Davidson said was just another of his bright ideas. They said the words “We babies” and decided they needed to cement the moment. Within seconds, Davidson sent a text to his tattoo artist to come to SNL, and the rest is history.

Ironically enough, Davidson claims to be removing his tattoos. Soon, all they’ll have is the memory of “We babies” and the tattoo still inked on Cyrus‘ foot. Davidson’s was on his wrist, but as his Smart Water commercial shows, he’s trying to make smarter choices, and some of that involves tattoo removal for the comedian.

You can see the pair in more of their hilarious antics on NBC’s NYE special on Dec. 31.