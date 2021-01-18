Milla Jovovich Might Be Returning For New Resident Evil TV Show

The six-film Resident Evil series may have never gotten much love from critics, with the highest-rated entry in the franchise sitting at a mediocre 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but a cumulative box office gross of over $1.2 billion would make it abundantly clear that the adventures of Milla Jovovich’s Alice had a huge number of fans.

After drawing to a close with The Final Chapter in 2017, if you blinked, then you’d have probably missed the announcement of a reboot, which was confirmed to be in development less than four months after the sixth and final outing hit theaters. The all-new Resident Evil has already wrapped shooting, in fact, and is set to arrive towards the end of this year.

Keen to get their money’s worth out of the brand, Constantin Film also partnered up with Netflix for a live-action TV show, which is currently on the hunt for a main cast, with an eye to getting production started over the next couple of months. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the streaming giant are thinking of developing a second live-action series as well and for this one, they want Jovovich back as Alice to explore more of the character.

Of course, the actress has already admitted that she’d love to return to the world one day, while Constantin clearly have a great working relationship with her husband having also been involved in Anderson’s The Three Musketeers, Pompeii and Monster Hunter. Presumably, though, this project will be dependent on how their first stab at a Resident Evil show turns out. But if it proves successful, and Jovovich is still game, then we see no reason why it can’t become a reality.