New Character Details For Netflix’s Resident Evil Show Tease Wesker’s Children

The Resident Evil franchise isn’t messing around when it comes to expanding, even if the six-film series only wrapped up in 2017 with a status as the highest-grossing video game franchise in history secured thanks to bringing in over $1.2 billion at the box office.

In fact, it was just four months after Paul W.S. Anderson’s The Final Chapter was released that production company Constantin Films announced that a reboot was in the works, and 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts’ new spin on the material has already finished shooting, with the latest stab at reinventing the mythology set to arrive in September.

Not to be outdone, Netflix also have a Resident Evil project of their own in the works, and the eight-episode series will unfold across two separate timelines. We know that siblings Jade and Billie Wesker will be the central characters, but there’s no talent attached as of yet other than Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb writing the scripts and experienced small screen director Bronwen Hughes handling at least the first two installments.

Now, a new casting call has reportedly been leaked and it sheds some more light on who will be involved in Netflix’s Resident Evil. As well as two versions of Jade and Billie from either timeline, the show is also looking for an actor aged 40-49 to play Albert Wesker and a woman in the same age range to portray Evelyn Marcus.

Being described as domineering, merciless and duplicitous would seem to make Evelyn the villain of the piece, but she’ll only factor into the present day timeline. Albert will take point in the flashbacks, presumably as the two stories eventually dovetail and lead to some big revelations and even bigger zombie action.

As ComicBook.com outlines:

Shooting on Resident Evil is set to kick off next month, so we should be getting some casting announcements very soon.