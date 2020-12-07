Everything We Know About Netflix’s Live-Action Resident Evil Series

A new installment in the mainline series isn’t all that Resident Evil fans can look forward to in 2021.

Capcom’s eighth major release, Village, will no doubt represent the main course for many eager to find out what happened to Ethan Winters following his encounter with the Baker family, but he’s certainly not the only poor soul being forced to face a living nightmare. As announced earlier this year, Netflix currently has two shows based on the franchise in the works, one live-action, and the other a wholly animated affair.

The latter of these, titled Infinite Darkness, will see the return of Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy and, judging by their older appearance, seemingly takes place sometime after the events of the games. The former, on the other hand, is billed as a live-action series featuring characters completely new to Resident Evil. Truth be told, there’s still much we don’t know about the project, though Netflix has confirmed, at the very least, a core premise.

Taking place over two timelines, Jade and Billie Wesker – presumed to be the daughters of long-running villain Albert Wesker – have recently moved to New Raccoon City. Believing their father hides a dark secret, the pair will do everything in their power to uncover a plot that could destroy the world. Over a decade later, meanwhile, in a world where just 15 million humans are still living, Jade, now in her thirties, is one of few (relatively speaking) surviving in the aftermath of a catastrophic T-Virus outbreak. Billie, however, isn’t mentioned, leading us to believe that discovering her fate will be a key plot point of season 1.

Speaking of which, a second run is already believed to be in the very early stages of development, with filming on the first set of eight episodes due to kick off in February 2021, following delays caused by COVID-19. Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb has been named as Resident Evil‘s showrunner, with actors for all roles still TBA. Watch this space for further updates.