Millions Of TikTok Users Creeped Out By Squid Game Filter

Netflix’s Squid Game is now not only the streaming service’s biggest series launch of all time, it’s a certified viral phenomenon on social media as well.

The most recent example of that is illustrated by a disturbing new TikTok filter, which replicates the show’s “Red Light, Green Light” game.

The filter, called “Dare to Move” puts the player’s face on the familiar green tracksuits of the show’s contestants, and when they move their mouth, they advance forward. But instead of the creepy robot doll from the show, a scary and dirty baby is the one who tries to catch you moving. Greatfully, you won’t get killed for losing in the game like in the show, however.

“There’s no way this is a real filter…This is the ugliest f-ing baby I’ve ever seen in my life,” said TikToker Kaila in a viral post. Check out the video, which has garnered 10 million views as of this writing, below.

Plenty of other users got in on the fun as well, take a look:

There was previously another TikTok trend related to Squid Game that trended on the platform when people replicated the honeycomb task from the show, a game in which users must cut out a shape from a sugary treat.

The South Korean survival drama Squid Game follows financially destitute people being recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre contest. Brought to a secluded island, the 456 competitors are given a chance to win a life-changing sum of $38 million if they are victorious in a series of children’s games. But the catch is if they lose, they die.

You can watch all nine episodes of Squid Game on Netflix now.