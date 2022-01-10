Watch: Ming-Na Wen prevents ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ spoilers

It seems Tom Holland is not the only one in the Disney family to risk ruining plots, after Temura Morrison came close to doing the same thing for his ongoing The Book of Boba Fett show in a recent interview.

As reported by ComicBook, the star of the streaming series was in an interview with costar Ming-Na Wen on Entertainment Tonight Canada when he began to mention a scene which has not been seen in the episodes released so far. When this happened, Wen jumped in, pivoted to mentioning The Mandalorian and feigned nervousness about potential improper disclosures.

One wonders what will come next. Whatever the case, it is good to see these two often-overlooked performers getting their due, and hopefully audiences will see them on screen in multiple projects for years to come. Whether they are in Star Wars, another franchise or one-offs, because they’ve been hugely valuable additions to the Disney Plus side of the franchise.

