‘Miranda’ Season 4 Already Written but No Plans To Commission It

Miranda Hart has revealed that the script for a fourth season of the smash-hit comedy is ready to go but the BBC has yet to comission it.

As reported by Deadline, BBC One’s smash-hit comedy series Miranda — written by and starring renowned comedian Miranda Hart — will most likely not return for a fourth season. Hart revealed to the local newspaper The Devon Life that she had written another season. She said, “A lot of lovely people have kept on asking for the return of Miranda so here we are and I hope everyone likes it.”

At present, the BBC has no current ambition to revive the series after its dramatic and conclusive finale, but this could easily change in the future. Considering that Hart has the finished script ready to go, there seems no reasonable counterargument as to why Miranda shouldn’t return besides poor ratings.

Miranda aired on BBC Two in 2009 and is a British sitcom that revolves around the socially awkward Miranda Hart, a thirty-something-year-old who runs a joke shop and longs for a lasting romance with her next-door neighbor. Aside from Hart, the cast includes Sarah Hadland, Tom Ellis, Patricia Hodge, Sally Phillips, James Holmes and Bo Poraj.

Miranda won a Royal Television Society award and gained several BAFTA TV Award nominations. The so-called “final episode” of Miranda, titled “The Final Curtain,” aired in 2015. Since then, the series has been on hiatus, presumably finished. However, knowing that Hart has scribed another season definitely lifts our spirits and brings about some hope that Miranda will make a triumphant return.