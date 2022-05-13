Misha Collins celebrates ‘Gotham Knights’ getting a series order

At least someone made it out of The CW's cancellation spree.

The CW’s Gotham Knights is getting picked up for a series order and Misha Collins couldn’t be more excited about it.

Collins, who is set to play Harvey Dent in the series, responded to the official news in a tweet, writing that the official announcement confirms that he is indeed going to appear in the show. He also posted a picture identifying himself as the DC character on the show.

The CW just canceled a slew of its programming recently including Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, and The 4400, but thankfully Gotham Knights was spared from the reckoning.

It’s official… looks like I’m going to be playing Harvey Dent for some time to come. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/gg9NTG8hMS — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 12, 2022

Gotham Knights is set to take place after Bruce Wayne’s murder and will follow his rebellious adopted son as he forms an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies who are framed for the murder. They’ll have to work together to prove their innocence, but Gotham City’s gotten even worse without the Dark Knight around to protect it.

Not much is known about Collins’ Harvey Dent aside from the assumption he’ll have similarities to his comic book counterpart, a district attorney who becomes the coin-flipping villain Two-Face. Collins has teased that he will indeed transform into the villain, and referred to the crew as “top-shelf,” confirming that his time on the new show has been a positive experience.

With this story following the descendants of Gotham’s rogues, it’s possible Harvey could even have a kid of his own. But, for now, all we can say with certainty is that fans of Collins will soon have the chance of watching their favorite actor on their TV screens again.