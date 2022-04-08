‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Loki’ directors love tackling ‘complex outcasts’

There wouldn’t appear to be a huge number of similarities between Moon Knight and Loki on paper, especially within the context of the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a pair of filmmakers more than familiar with one (that are about to get a whole lot closer to the other) would disagree.

Having finally gotten the chance to helm an MCU project, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be sticking around the shared superhero series for at least a while longer, having signed on to follow up Oscar Isaac’s supernatural adventure with the second round of reality-bending escapades for Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster.

Speaking to Collider, Moorhead revealed the duo would be looking to carry their Moon Knight momentum with them into season 2 of Loki.

“I mean, we’re still kind of even processing being handed that job. But I suppose what we can say about it is that we’re really, really proud of what we’ve done on Moon Knight. I think that Marvel really likes what we’re able to do on Moon Knight. And so we’re hoping to kind of take all the lessons that we learned, which are infinite, the unbelievable amount of life experience, and craft, and art that we made in Moon Knight. And we want to take all of that and kind of bundle it back together as we lead Loki.”

'Moon Knight' Character Posters Depict Marc Spector's Alter Egos 1 of 4

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Benson chimed in by pinpointing what drew them to each fan favorite, despite the clear and obvious differences between the two on many levels.

“Also, it’s also nice to be tackling another character are in the MCU who is defined by being different than the rest of the pack and… They all have complexity, but these two have complexity in being outcasts, and there’s something about that that feels very special and an honor to tackle.”

It’s taken the independent cult heroes a long time to get to the blockbuster arena, but if Moon Knight is any indication, Loki has been placed into very good hands.