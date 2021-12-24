‘Moon Knight’ crew member reveals new promo art

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything official from Moon Knight, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus Day showcase revealed the first footage of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector and his many personalities.

Since then, all we’ve had to go on is unconfirmed speculation and unverified reports, several of which have touted Moon Knight as being the first of the MCU’s 2022 Disney Plus shows to release, which could even possibly be as soon as February. If that does turn out to be the case, then hopefully a full-length trailer isn’t too far away.

Other than a leaked image that landed online during the summer, any glimpses of Isaac in costume are virtually impossible to come by. However, a member of the stunt team shared an image of a wrap gift on Twitter, which offers up a new silhouetted promo image of the titular antihero, as you can see below.

this looks so sick, need more Moon Knight content 😭 pic.twitter.com/dHzow2WglU — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) December 16, 2021

We still don’t even know who Ethan Hawke is playing in Moon Knight, with the show’s big bad teasing that the only person he’s revealed spoilers to is his son. Isaac has been keeping quiet, too, but with post-production in the final stretch, we can all cross our fingers in the hope that some official reveals are imminently forthcoming.