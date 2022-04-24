‘Moon Knight’ Designer Reveals Hidden Details on the Hero’s Costume

The costume designer on 'Moon Knight' has revealed some hidden details on the hero's costumes that fans may not have spotted.

As a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Moon Knight was always going to be loaded with Easter Eggs both glaring and subtle for fans to pick up on, even if it’s the closest thing we’ve gotten to a standalone outing in the superhero saga in what feels like forever.

All of the key creative players have stressed the importance of ensuring that you can dive straight into Moon Knight and have the time of your life, even if you’re completely unfamiliar with the MCU. Of course, fans of the comic books will be keeping their eyes peeled more than most, and it turns out that the title hero’s costume contains some hidden hieroglyphs that may have flown under the radar.

Speaking to ComicBook, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik revealed a couple of subtle details in both the main outfit and Mr. Knight variant, which could easily go unnoticed.

“‘Rise and live again as my fist of vengeance. My Moon Knight,’ That is in the hieroglyph in the trouser. On Mr. Knight, the Easter egg in that is that the buttons on the waistcoat are custom buttons that are Khonshu’s symbol. I had a metalsmith in-house that was making all of those. Definitely there are other Easter eggs throughout the series that you will definitely be seeing. If you haven’t seen them, go back and watch because they are there.”

Every single frame of every Marvel Studios effort is always dripping in details that often require a second, third, or fourth watch to pick up on, with Moon Knight evidently carrying on the grand tradition.