This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 3 throughout

Three episodes in and Moon Knight has already marked out its own corner of the MCU, with Marvel’s latest Disney Plus TV series differing from its predecessors by not including any overt ties to the wider franchise. That’s why a brief name-drop of a key location from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in this Wednesday’s third installment is sending fans into meltdown on social media.

In episode three, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his wife Layla (May Calamawy) go to visit Anton Mogart (the late Gaspard Ulliel), an antique dealer, as they attempt to track down a sarcophagus that will lead them to Ammit’s tomb. Layla and Mogart, it turns out, are old acquaintances. When taking the pair to see Mogart, his guard says to Layla, “After what happened in Madripoor, you’ll have a lot to talk about.”

Anyone who’s kept up with Marvel’s streaming shows should have sat up straight when the word Madripoor was mentioned. A major setting from the X-Men comics, the island city was introduced into the MCU in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which established it was a bustling hive of criminal activity.

Though this is probably just a one-and-done reference to the island, fans are going crazy on Twitter over the Madripoor namedrop.

MADRIPOOR !!!!!#MoonKnight EPISODE THREE pic.twitter.com/1TU3ScLkU5 — MARVEL UPDATED – LATEST RELEASE: MOON KNIGHT EP. 2 (@marvelupdated) April 13, 2022

TFATWS HERE WE COME MOONKNIGHT EPISODE 3 THEY MENTIONED MADRIPOOR #Moonknight pic.twitter.com/gv5O7iNbMf — z (@reblmoon) April 13, 2022

me when they mentioned madripoor: pic.twitter.com/JbdJ2K3Uye — Liz (@__heyliz) April 13, 2022

Folks are feeling the Falcon flashbacks.

just finished the 3 ep of #MoonKnight and when i heard madripoor my whole body shook like THE FLASHBACKS FROM LAST YEAR STARTED TO FLOOD IN 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Rw5EtPLmUu — arely♑️☁️ (@arelydanielaa) April 13, 2022

Steven said it best.

FATWS is finally getting its due.

// #MoonKnight spoilers:

–

–

–

–

The Madripoor mention TFATWS you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/gVLmxKVffa — athia/hunter ۞🌙 (@dilfsstrange) April 13, 2022

So if Layla’s been to Madripoor, does that mean she knows Sharon Carter, aka The Power Broker?

First one shook me. Khonshu giving Steven nickname also the suit xD changing of the sky> #MrKnight #MoonKnight

Also Layla in madripoor that’s an interesting take cause she might know Sharon! And that’s how Sharon had the antiquities! Holy hell #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/1UqqGIYh7i — Heraartaxis (@heraartaxis) April 13, 2022

Or could Emily VanCamp turn up in a future episode?

#Moonknight

–

–

–

OMG WE GOT A MADRIPOOR MENTION- SHARON CARTER RLLY COMING??? — P | fitzsimmons' daughta (@avengersxwanda) April 13, 2022

Interestingly, this is the second reference to Falcon on Moon Knight in as many weeks. Episode two saw a London bus sport a banner for the GRC (Global Repatriation Council), an organization introduced in FATWS. Could these Easter eggs actually be leading somewhere? It’s possible, as we are still waiting on a resolution to that Sharon/Power Broker twist. But, again, Moon Knight has preferred to be more standalone so far.

Look out for more MCU connections as the series continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.