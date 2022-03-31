‘Moon Knight’ director reveals his favorite scene was almost cut

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight. Please proceed with caution if you have yet to watch its first episode.

Moon Knight‘s first episode landed yesterday and has gone down a storm with critics and audiences alike. A lot of praise has come Oscar Isaac’s way for his performance as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, with many noting his vulnerability, sensitive nature, and lack of control over his life as unusual for a Marvel hero.

Here is the last warning that this article will contain spoilers for Moon Knight.

The best performance moment in the opening episode comes as he’s picking up the pieces after the big action sequence. Steven has arranged a date with a co-worker at a steakhouse, though he eventually realizes that he’s lost two days and inadvertently stood her up as he asks the waiter in horror what day it is.

Now director Mohamed Diab has revealed the scene almost didn’t make it to the final cut of the episode. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

“I remember fighting for that [steak] scene. That scene was written by me and [consulting producer] Sarah [Goher], and I knew that I was never going to know Steven unless we had that steak scene. That is the moment when the audience is going to say, ‘It’s the first episode, but I’m in love with this character. It’s done.’ To me, it was very important to find something to express that DID is not just blackouts and then his life is fine and normal. No, no, no. DID is destroying his life, even his romantic life. He can’t have a lover or a normal relationship with anyone because of what he’s been going through. It’s such a black comedy kind of moment, but it’s the moment that the audience can connect to Steven.”

Hi-Res 'Moon Knight' Images 1 of 12

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

We Got This Covered was sent the next three episodes by Marvel Studios and without spoiling anything, all we can confirm is that this moment remains crucial to understanding the impact of Steven’s condition on his life.

Scenes like this also demonstrate that the character is a million miles away from the lazy characterization as “Marvel’s Batman,” even though the two heroes share some visual similarities and a proclivity for operating at night.

We can’t wait to see how the first season wraps up and where this fascinating hero fits into the wider MCU.

Moon Knight airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.