‘Moon Knight’ director says the character is here to say

A character fans have spent years campaigning to get in the MCU finally made his Marvel Studios debut this Wednesday as the first episode of Moon Knight premiered on Disney Plus. Much has been made of the show being a “six-part event series”, which indicates it could be a one-and-done slice of TV like WandaVision before it. While that’s still to be determined, however, we’ve been confidently told that, now that he’s arrived, Moon Knight is here to stay.

Director Mohamed Diab, responsible for two thirds of the season, told Screen Rant about the pride he feels that the show’s team managed to produce something that stands apart from the rest of the MCU. Having said that, he indicated that Oscar Isaac’s mystically powered mercenary will eventually crossover into other corners of the franchise, as he has a strong “feeling” Moony will be sticking around. As Diab said:

“I want to tell you, I am proud that a lot of people are telling us that if you cut the Marvel logo, no one is going to know that this is a Marvel show. I’m happy that we pushed the envelope enough that it feels like it’s something that is unique on its own. But I have the feeling that Moon Knight is here to stay. That’s not something that I know, by the way – no one knows what else is gonna happen to Moon Knight. But I want to tell you that he’s such an interesting character that I feel he’s here to stay, and I can’t wait to see him interact with other superheroes and drive them crazy.”

'Moon Knight' Character Posters Depict Marc Spector's Alter Egos 1 of 4

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

This isn’t the first time that Diab has voiced his belief that Isaac has a bright future in the MCU. The filmmaker has previously expressed that he thinks the character might be part of the franchise for the next 10 years, as the character’s flexibility and multi-faceted nature could allow Marvel to utilize the hero in a variety of ways. As he says above, though, nothing about where Marc Spector goes from here has been revealed as yet.

Isaac himself, though, may have hinted at what’s to come. The star has teased multiple times now that he could be about to join the Midnight Sons, a team of mature Marvel vigilantes potentially including the likes of Daredevil, Punisher, and Blade. But, here in the present, audiences have to get to know Moon Knight a little better before he can cross paths with other Avengers. Don’t miss the series as it continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.