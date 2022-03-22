‘Moon Knight’ director says Oscar Isaac could be part of the MCU for the next decade

Unless your name is Edward Norton or Terrence Howard, you don’t sign on for a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and then disappear from the franchise altogether. As one of the most in-demand and talented stars of his generation, we’d feel pretty confident in saying that Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight will be in it for the long run.

The longtime fan favorite vigilante finally makes his debut in live-action one week from tomorrow, and the hype is reaching a crescendo at exactly the right time. After maintaining radio silence for months, the last week has seen us bombarded with teasers, promos, clips, interviews, and everything between.

Director Mohamed Diab hardly seemed like the obvious choice to take the reins on a big budget TV series set in the MCU sandbox, but everyone involved with Moon Knight has been lavishing him with the highest of praise. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, the filmmaker hinted that his leading man could end up hanging around for the next decade.

“I dream and wish for a film. But with Marvel, the way they play it, it’s not like you graduate into a film. You can go into a film and come to a TV show and go back. But I can tell you for a fact, I can see him in the next 10 years, not just the next film. He’s a very interesting character. He’s probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job. People already like him even from the trailer. I think the show’s going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time.”

'Moon Knight' Mr. Knight poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

More and more signs are pointing to multiple seasons of Moon Knight, and perhaps even membership of the Midnight Sons further down the line, so Diab’s prediction is well-placed to come true.