‘Moon Knight’ director says he’d pay to work with Marvel again

Moon Knight‘s executive producer and director Mohamed Diab has done a fantastic job with the show. His aim was to zero in on the Egyptian aspects of the character. This extended to ensuring that the Egyptian characters were played by Egyptian actors, the score is by Egyptian composer Hesham Nazih, and he wanted the plot to accurately reflect Egyptian life without stereotypes.

To their credit, Marvel Studios was happy to let Diab achieve his ambition and the results speak for themselves. The show is a critical success and a hit when it comes to the audience, something which has raised the profile of the character considerably, and fans are crying out for confirmation of a second season.

In a chat with Variety, Diab has revealed that the creative freedom and the ability to give his vision the wings of reality allowed him to enjoy his time with Marvel Studios so much that he’d pay them to work with the studio again in the future.

“I would pay to do that. Definitely. I wanted to be a director because I have stories that I want to share with as many people as possible. I’ve always made intimate films. My dream is to do what Denis Villeneuve is doing — making your small, intimate films on a bigger scale, so you connect to more people. Thank God I had the chance to do that on this show. I still feel it has the DNA of my films, the small intimate films. I had allies like Oscar, Ethan, May and Marvel, backing me up to do that.”

Kevin Feige and prominent Marvel Studios creatives are currently at a retreat deciding the next ten years of MCU projects. With the Moon Knight finale landing square in the middle of this, it is highly unlikely that the future of Oscar Isaac’s hero will not be a part of the discussion. The enormously positive buzz around the show can’t be missed, so it’s very likely that the Jake Lockley reveal midway through the credits of the final episode isn’t the last we have seen of Marc Spector’s alter egos and Khonshu.

The same goes for Maya Calamawy’s Layla. Calamawy knocked it out of the park with her performance and has an awesome looking new costume. If Hawkeye‘s Echo can get a spinoff why not Moon Knight‘s newly empowered Layla, after all, who could say no to more of the adorable hippopotamus god Tawaret?

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney Plus.