‘Moon Knight’ directors tease big swing in upcoming episode

Marvel’s Moon Knight premiered last week on Disney Plus, and it will stream new episodes through May 4. The directors of the fourth episode of the six-episode series have just said fans should expect big ambitions and tries in their entry.

Directors Aaron Moorhead told viewers they don’t know what they’re in for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“As you say, there’s a big, mind-bending swing in episode four that makes you reconsider some of the stuff that you’ve seen. Being able to do stuff like that – which pops up all over the comics, and also do great service to the tone and feel of the comics, the excitement of opening something up and seeing something you haven’t seen before – was one of the reasons that we wanted to do this.”

Director Justin Benson says going bold is the only way for Moon Night to live up to its potential.

“When you look at the 50 years of incredible content that’s been generated for Moon Knight and Marvel, the best of it is defined by taking big swings, by being bold. So, in that way, we were empowered to continue that, to be bold, especially with [episode four]. Visually, something that we were really drawn to, especially for that episode, was the [Jeff] Lemire and [Greg] Smallwood run [of Moon Knight].”

They did not reveal anything about what exactly the twists and turns of their piece would be, and Moorhead got to have a personal moment when the show was location scouting in Jordan.

“Our driver pointed to this body of water out the window and said, ‘that’s the Dead Sea.’ I had this weird thought pop into my head, which was, ‘I’m just a boy from Florida. I thought the Dead Sea was like Shangri-La, this mythical place.’ Of course, I knew that the Dead Sea actually exists, but I never ever thought my own two eyes would see it. So, I got a little teared up because I realized the unbelievable scale of the adventure that Justin and I had just started on.”

Their mind-bending episode of the Moon Knight show airs April 20.