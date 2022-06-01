The first season of Moon Knight ended on a mysterious, yet suspenseful note with the death of Arthur Harrow and the last-minute introduction to Marc Spector’s third alter, Jake Lockley. Now fans are divided as to whether the superhero should continue his story through a second season or a new movie.

Reddit user /RepeatedAxe asked the question on r/marvelstudios. And the results left fans with a near-even split as to whether a movie or another TV series would be a good approach moving forward for the series.

Some fans believed that a second season is good as it gives Marvel a chance to explore Marc/Steven in greater detail, while a movie might not be able to do so due to time restraints.

Others believe that a movie is a better approach since we already know the character and that Moon Knight would benefit more if it was made using a movie budget rather than a TV budget. Also, it will allow superhero cameos to appear on screen, connecting the MCU slowly in this new phase.

However, season two supporters think that having Moon Knight as a movie would mean that it needs to have mass appeal as they assumed that not everyone would know who Moon Knight is. Others threw in their two cents and said that the “TV budget no longer exists” in the MCU as they believe that the Disney Plus Marvel series have good quality.

While nothing is confirmed as to what’s going to happen next to the MCU’s latest superhero, it was reported that Disney Plus has asked fans about what they’d like to see in a potential Season 2. So only time will tell whether his story will continue for another six-episode season or two-hour movie.

All six episodes of Moon Knight are now available to be streamed on Disney Plus.