‘Moon Knight’ gets exciting new promo video

Disney has revealed an attention-grabbing and thrilling new look at Marvel’s upcoming heroic series, Moon Knight. The show, starring Oscar Issac as the titular character (and his aliases), is a look at mental health as much as it is a superheroes tale and larger-than-life storylines.

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking eyes and dreams,” Steven Grant says as he asks if he’s some ‘sort of secret agent.’ The truth is — things aren’t that simple.

Experience the six episode event. Marvel Studios' #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30

The synopsis for Moon Knight promises a powerful and heroic journey on a multitude of levels.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

As Issac himself has said several times, this isn’t just a heroes’ tale. It’s a look at a “mind that doesn’t know itself.” As Grant, or Moon Knight, fights for survival — it’s become abundantly clear that the battle isn’t just physical. He’s trying to navigate a world he feels lost in, as he’s constantly at war within himself.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus starting March 30 and consists of six episodes. The latest in a fast-growing string of Disney Plus exclusive content, Isaac’s MCU debut is set to be followed in the TV streaming space by She-Hulk and a second season of Marvel’s What If…? Stay tuned for more details on both.