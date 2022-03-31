‘Moon Knight’ producer says the MCU possibilities are endless for the hero

Disney Plus subscribers and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans only met Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight yesterday, but they’re already planning all sorts of fantasy future crossovers in their heads for the instant favorite supernatural superhero.

To be fair, that’s exactly what the cast and crew have been doing, too. Director Mohamed Diab would love to see Marc Spector cross paths with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, while Isaac has dropped more than one hint that he’s hoping to see Moon Knight partner up with the Midnight Sons.

While he wouldn’t name any one character or scenario in particular, producer Grant Curtis did admit in an interview with Collider that the possibilities are now endless for the who, what, when, where, and why of Moon Knight’s short and long-term MCU future.

“What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don’t think there’s any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally. And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can’t be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar, Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors.”

First Look At Oscar Isaac In Marvel's Moon Knight Series Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

We’ve got another five weeks before we find out where Moon Knight leaves its protagonist, but after that, all bets are off in regards to what comes next.