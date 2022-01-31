New Moon Knight promo art reveals a clearer look at Marc Spector’s super-suit. Ever since the first trailer for the incoming Disney Plus TV series dropped a few weeks ago, the hype for the debut of Marvel’s latest vigilante has gone through the roof. Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac is joining the MCU as Marc Spector, who promises to be the most complex superhero in the franchise yet.

The trailer put a lot of emphasis on the character’s psychological issues ⏤ Spector has dissociative identity disorder, hence why he’s introduced as British museum employee Steven ⏤ but it held back on offering up much of the former U.S. Marine in action as his super-powered alter ego. This newly unveiled piece of promo art offers our clearest glimpse yet at the MCU’s rendition of the Moon Knight suit. Check it out via the tweet, from fan account Moon Knight News, below:

New Look at the Suit! pic.twitter.com/D1XiUT67XT — Moon Knight ~ News 🌙 (@MKnightNews) January 31, 2022

The artwork shows off the more intricate redesign of the hero’s outfit from the comics, which sports a more ancient Egyptian vibe. This is only fitting, considering that it’s Egyptian god Khonshu who gifts Spector his powers. The visual of Moon Knight’s cape billowing behind him like angel wings is also a gorgeous one, so we hope that ends up appearing on screen in some form in the show itself.

Isaac’s Spector will be facing off against Arthur Harrow, as played by Ethan Hawke (not Kevin Bacon), a very minor antagonist from the source material who’s been reimagined as a chilling cult leader with some kind of connection to our hero. The late Gaspard Ulliel is also in the mix as secondary villain Midnight Man. The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater serves as showrunner, with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead directing.

Moon Knight is set to eclipse the competition when it hits Disney Plus on March 30.