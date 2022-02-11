‘Moon Knight’ shines in stunning new magazine cover

After years of fan campaigns, Moon Knight is finally about to make his MCU debut in his very own self-titled series. Marc Spector has been a vastly underrated hero in the Marvel canon for decades, but his name’s about to go worldwide thanks to the upcoming series, starring Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac. But don’t go expecting this to be your average superhero outing, as this new magazine cover reminds us.

We’ve had glimpses of Isaac in full nocturnal vigilante costume in the trailers, but he’s usually moodily lit, or cast in shadows. This new Empire cover may supply us with our clearest look yet at Moon Knight, though Isaac himself is totally unrecognizable, hidden behind the character’s ancient Egyptian-themed threads, armed with moon-shaped weapons, and clad in a flowing cape that would make even Doctor Strange jealous.

See the regular cover, along with the subscribers’ exclusive cover, via the gallery below:

'Moon Knight' Empire covers 1 of 3

Empire proclaims that Moon Knight will be “the MCU’s darkest, wildest saga yet.” It’s a bold statement, though hard to disagree with given what we’ve seen of the show so far, and how weird things get in the comics. What makes the title character different from any other Marvel hero we’ve met to date are his struggles with mental health; Spector, a former U.S. Marine, suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, which explains why he’s introduced as a British guy named Steven in the trailers.

And Spector’s life only gets more complicated when he’s granted powers by the Egyptian god Khonshu. Beyond that, we don’t know exactly what the show will keep, or change, from the source material. Ethan Hawke co-stars as Arthur Harrow, a creepy cult leader with some unknown connection to our troubled hero.

If you think you’ve worked out Marvel’s TV series formula, think again. Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney Plus.